Probe into complaints of morphed images of school children in Kerala reveals role of 14-year-old boy

After a month-long investigation into various complaints of morphed objectionable images of school children being circulated through social media, the Cyber wing of the Kerala police identified a 14-year-old boy as the culprit.

By PTI Updated On - 07:16 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Wayanad: After a month-long investigation into various complaints of morphed objectionable images of school children being circulated through social media, the Cyber wing of the Kerala police identified a 14-year-old boy as the culprit.

Police said they have traced the mobile and identified the boy after seeking assistance from social media platforms including Instagram and Telegram.

Since the boy is a minor, we won’t be able to arrest him, a police official told PTI.

“A social background report will be filed before a competent court. The minor accused will be summoned before a Juvenile Justice Board,” the official said.

The issue pertains to the alleged spreading of suspected AI generated objectionable images of school children through social media.

Police said the accused used the images of his schoolmates which he got from the school social media groups and generated the morphed images.

The accused used numerous fake accounts on social media and also allegedly have used to threaten them.

The Cyber wing of the Kerala police from Wayand analysed thousands of Instagram pages, numerous Telegram accounts and sim cards before identifying the accused.