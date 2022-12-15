Probe into infant selling case, officials visit thanda following Warangal Collector orders

The officials visited the thanda and interacted with the villagers, and relatives of the family that allegedly sold the baby.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Officials probe the infant selling incident at a thanda in Nekkonda mandal of Warangal district on Thursday.

Warangal: A team of officials of the District Medical and Health Department, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, and District Child Protection Unit (DCPO) visited the thanda in Nekkonda mandal in the district on Thursday to probe the incident of a baby girl being sold.

The visit was in the wake of orders from District Collector Dr B Gopi.

The team consisting of Deputy DMHO Dr I Prakash, Maternal Health Programme Officer K Padmasri, ICDS supervisors Nazma Begum, K Vasanthi, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) G Mahender Reddy, Social worker of the DCPU Pranay Kumar and others visited the thanda and interacted with the villagers, and relatives of the family that allegedly sold the baby.

The team will submit a report to the District Collector on Friday. It said that the accused woman had tried to mislead the villagers claiming that the infant died after birth.

Infant shifted to ‘Sishu Gruha’ in Warangal

Meanwhile, the infant was traced and produced before the Child Welfare Committee on Wednesday night in Warangal by the persons who allegedly ‘purchased’ her. After conducting an inquiry, the CWC chairperson K Vasudha directed the DCPU to put the baby in the government-run Shishu Gruha until the probe was completed. The CWC observed that it was not right to hand over the baby to the biological mother as of now considering different issues behind the case.