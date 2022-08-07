Problems of RGUKT students can be resolved: Governor Tamilisai

Nirmal: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan opined that the problems being faced by the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar could be resolved. She toured the university which witnessed students protests who were complaining of poor amenities for the past few weeks, on Sunday.

Tamilisai initially visited the famed Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple and performed special prayers after arriving at Basar by a train. She then visited the university and had breakfast with students. She learnt about their challenges and deficiencies of the institution. She was welcomed by In-charge vice-chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana and director Peddapalli Satish Kumar.

Addressing pressmen, the governor maintained that the students problems could easily be addressed as most of them were simple ones. She assured she would try to resolve them at the earliest. She said she brought the challenges to VC’s notice and hoped that they would be resolved from Sunday.

Tamilisai said that students were not given laptops since 2017 and were struggling to attend classes due to poor mess amenities. She stated that the quality of breakfast was fine. “But the students told me that they would get similar quality if I visited the campus every day. That’s regrettable”, she remarked.

She expressed displeasure over condition of the library, lapses in security to girl students and harassment of students by policemen who were moving freely on the campus. She promised to extend support to the kin of Sanjay Kiran, a student who died allegedly due to food poisoning recently.

Replying to a query, Tamilisai said that it was an open secret that the State was not according the due protocol to her position. She observed that the post deserves respect from authorities.

