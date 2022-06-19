Nirmal: RGUKT students continue to protest, observe Yoga Day

Students take part in the protest on the campus of RGUKT-Basar on Sunday.

Nirmal: Students continued to protest at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) also known as IIIT in the temple village Basar for the sixth straight day on Sunday.

The students refuted that they never set a deadline –Sunday evening – for the government to respond to their demands. They informed that they would intensify their stir. They said that they would stay awake throughout the night as part of their protest. They stated that they made arrangements such as lighting for the night.

Get drenched, observe yoga day

The agitating students requested the government to respond to their demands and to address their challenges. They carried umbrellas to cover themselves from drizzles and staged a sit-in in front of the main entrance of the campus. They performed various asanas of yoga and meditation to mark the 8th International Yoga Day to be observed on June 21.

Srininvas, one of the students said that they would follow peaceful means and would not stop the protest until the government responds. He said that their prime demand was the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the campus and to take steps to address their 12 demands. They regretted that the campus was reeling under a slew of challenges.

Consultations by Minister fail

Consultations held by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy with students reached a deadlock on Saturday. While Indrakaran Reddy announced that all the 12 demands would be addressed and the students were going to attend classes on Monday. But, the students reiterated that they would continue to protest as long as the Chief Minister visits the campus.

On Tuesday, about 8,000 students launched an indefinite protest demanding the government to address their charter of 12 problems including appointing a regular vice-chancellor to the institution. They urged him to resolve basic facilities such as cots, uniforms, laptops, drinking water etc. They wanted recruitment of adequate teachers and physical directors for the university.