Nirmal: RGUKT students launch protest, demand quality food

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:36 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

File Photo.

Nirmal: Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar launched another strike alleging poor quality of food at a mess on the campus on Friday night.

Students studying engineering first and second years at the university staged a sit in a mess demanding provision of quality food. They regretted both authorities of the institution and the government were not showing interest in addressing their challenges. They lamented that they were facing inconvenience due to tacky amenities including food, toilets and classrooms.

Over 100 students belonging to RGUKT were hospitalised following food poisoning on July 15. S Sanjay, a student of this varsity, died while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital of Warangal on July 26. He was a resident of Elugururangampet village in Sangem mandal of Warangal Rural district. Two contractors and two operators of two messes were booked for their alleged role in food poisoning.

On June 14, 8,000 odd students launched an indefinite hunger strike by boycotting their classes, requesting the government to resolve a list of 12 demands such as basic facilities such as cots, uniforms, laptops, drinking water etc. They wanted recruitment of adequate teachers and physical directors for the university.

They called off their stir when Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education department secretary Vakati Karuna held marathon consultations and promised to address their demands on June 21. Sabita promised to resolve the demands at the earliest. Accordingly, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) Vice Chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana was appointed as in-charge Vice-chancellor. Funds Rs 5.6 crore were granted for improving infrastructure.