Telangana, a role model to India: Governor Tamilisai

The State is not only economically strong, but also is one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development, the Governor said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana which faced innumerable challenges, has now become a role model for the rest of the country and is making rapid progress in several sectors, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The State is not only economically strong, but also is one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development.

The Governor, who addressed the joint meeting of the State Assembly and the Council on the first day of the budget session on Friday, said due to the enormous efforts made, the total revenue receipts of the State which were a mere Rs 62,000 crore in 2014-15, have increased to Rs 1,84,000 crore by 2021-22. Further, the per capita income of the State which was Rs 1,24,104 in 2014-15, jumped to Rs 3,17,115 by 2022-23.

Also Read Governor visits Yadadri before her budget speech in Telangana Legislature

“The growth rate of several sectors of the economy in 2022-23, has doubled since the State formation, due to focus on capital expenditure. I wholeheartedly congratulate the government for this spectacular progress,” she said. The inclusive and comprehensive development of Telangana has become a role model for the country.

Tamilisai Soundararajan pointed out that the State made remarkable progress in various sectors where rural areas were transformed from poverty and distress to become role models for others. Due to investor-friendly initiatives like TS-iPASS, she said Telangana has been able to attract investments worth Rs 3.31 lakh crore in IT and other sectors. The IT sector alone has shown an employment growth rate of 140 percent.

“The State government has an equal focus on welfare and development which has already become a role model for the entire country. The State government promises to move forward with the same spirit and sincerity for the progress of Telangana and its people,” she declared.

Agriculture and Irrigation sectors

With initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and free power supply, the Governor said the State government made huge progres in agriculture sector. “Due to the State government’s support, the agriculture sector’s contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Telangana has reached 18.2 percent,” she stated. The cultivation area in Telangana has now increased to 73.33 lakh acres from 20 lakh acres in 2014-15.

Power sector

Tamilisai Soundararajan explained that the installed capacity of Telanagana power plants have increased from 7,778 MW to 18,453 MW within the last eight and half years. Similarly, the per capital power consumption has gone up from 1,356 units in 2014-15 to 2,126 units in 2021-22, indicating the State’s progress.

Rural and Urban Development

The Governor said through Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, the State government has transformed all the rural and urban areas significantly by providing all basic amenities. Telangana received a total 26 awards announced by the Central government to the urban local bodies in the country and a lion’s share of awards presented to the rural local bodies, she pointed out. She appreciated the initiatives of the State government to ensure effective maintenance of law and order in the State.

Through effective implementation of Haritha Haram programme, the green cover in Telangana was increased by 7.7 percent and Hyderabad getting recognised as the Tree City of the world.

Further, Tamilisai appreciated the reconstruction of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri and termed it as a historic initiative where the presence of Lord Narasimha Swamy could be felt in every corner of the temple. She stated that in a manner befitting to the State, the new Secretariat complex was being constructed and congratulated the State government for naming it after Dr BR Ambedkar. She called the installation of the 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar adjacent to the new Secretariat complex, as befitting tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

On the occasion, the Governor quoted excerpts from literary works of poets Kaloji Narayana Rao and Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya, calling all to strive for a better world for future generations and dedicate themselves for the national development.