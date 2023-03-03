Procure cotton, pulses and spices as per market demand: Niranjan Reddy asks officials

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asks officials to consider procurement of cotton, red gram, maize, chilli and turmeric crops as per the market demand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: To strengthen the Telangana State Co-operative Marketing Federation (TS Markfed), Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asked the officials to consider procurement of cotton, red gram, maize, chilli and turmeric crops as per the market demand.

He wanted them to study the possibility of process red gram and market it.

During a meeting on new business proposals for TS Markfed here on Friday, the Minister said the Markfed to consider processing cotton at its unit in Adilabad and convert it into bales for sale in the market. Similarly, he suggested the officials to visit Gujarat to study about processing of ground nuts and producing cooking oil and other products.

He also asked them to sign memorandum of understanding with other States and organisations to supply maize from the TS Markfed to meet the needs of the respective States and organisations. He also discussed on supply of vermi compost and organic liquid pesticides to farmers and reduce usage of fertilisers and chemical pesticides.

Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Markfed chairman Mara Gangareddy and other Markfed members and other officials were present.