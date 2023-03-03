Urgent need for comprehensive agriculture policy from Centre: Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy inaugurated Agri Show 'Kisan' at Hyderabad Hitex

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy emphasised the need for the union government to come up with a comprehensive agriculture policy to promote farming in the country.

He said the Centre should encourage usage of modern technologies to strengthen crop production which is largely taken up by small and marginal farmers.

Inaugurating the three-day Kisan Agri Show 2023 at Hitex here on Friday, Niranjan Reddy said despite repeated requests from the State government, the Centre was yet to come up with an agriculture policy which is crucial for an agrarian nation like India.

He felt that it was unfortunate that India was being forced to import pulses and cooking oil due to the Centre’s lack of vision and empathy towards farmers.

“The Telangana government has been supporting farmers through various welfare schemes. However, the Centre considers these subsidies given to farmers as benefits to individuals, whereas they are aimed to ensure food security for its people and also create wealth for the entire nation,” he said.

The Agriculture Minister said the Kisan Agri Show provides a platform for farmers to learn about farm mechanisation, innovation and modern methods in agriculture, which will enable them improve cultivation, reduce crop loss and input costs as well as increase their crop yield.

He said the Telangana government was taking numerous measures to support farmers and would strive to make the farm machines available to small and marginal farmers.

The three-day event has attracted more than 150 exhibitors displaying their equipment in the exhibition spread over 12,000 sq.m area. It is expected to connect 160 plus companies with more than 30,000 visitors from Telangana and neighbouring States.

Over 20 Agri Startups will present their new technologies and concepts at the SPARK pavilion, a special section for agri-startups.

At the Gnana Kendram which is a cluster of participants from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and State Agricultural Universities and other industries, farmers will get information and knowledge about new technologies and innovations appropriate for them.

NABARD former chairman Govindarajulu Chintala, Kisan Forum convenor Niranjan Deshpande, the Agriculture department officials, agricultural scientists, and farmers participated in the event.