Production stalled after ammonia pipeline leakage in Ramagundam fertiliser plant

Peddapalli: Urea production in Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has been stalled due to a leakage in the ammonia pipeline.

The leakage was noticed in the pipeline supplying ammonia to the Urea plant from the Ammonia plant on Wednesday evening. RFCL officials halted production and have started restoration works.

Though the production in RFCL started four days ago after completing annual repair works, the leakage has come within a short period, officials said.

RFCL officials are also worried over the leakage since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the factory to the nation on November 12.

Repair works are progressing on brisk note.