Telangana CMO receives no official communication on PM Modi’s visit to RFCL

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ramagundam to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited on November 12. However, till date, there is no official communication or invitation to the Chief Minister’s Office about the proposed visit.

“The Chief Minister’s Office did not receive any official communication from the Prime Minister’s Office about the latter’s visit or inauguration of RFCL,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao told mediapersons during an informal interaction.

This is not the first time that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has not been sent an official communication about the Prime Minister’s visit to Telangana.

Earlier in December 2021, Prime Minister Modi visited Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad after the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine was produced. But the Prime Minister’s Office communicated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not required to attend.

Though Modi visited Telangana thrice earlier this year, all were either for events in private institutions or the BJP’s national executive body meeting which did not require the Chief Minister’s presence.

Sources said the union Secretary for Fertilisers Department Arun Singhal is directly monitoring the arrangements for the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister to the RFCL which started commercial operations in March last year. A helipad also has been readied at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium in the NTPC township.