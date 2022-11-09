Union Minister examines arrangements for PM’s visit to RFCL

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Peddapalli: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba on Wednesday inspected arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited scheduled on November 12.

The union minister, who arrived at the NTPC guest house on Tuesday night, along with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others visited RFCL in the morning and inspected arrangements for the PM’s public meeting.

On the other hand, Special Protection Group AIG Anil Kumar also inspected arrangements for Modi’s tour programme. Anil Kumar along with Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana and Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Reddy examined the helipad at NTPC stadium, public meeting venue and visited RFCL.

Later, he conducted separate meetings with the officials of NTPC, RFCL, Police, and BSNL departments to discuss arrangements. The PM is expected to address the public meeting after dedicating the RFCL to the nation.