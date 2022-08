Prof Jayashankar Jayanthi celebrated on grand scale in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

District officials participating in prof Jayashankar birthday celebrations held in karimnagar collectorate on saturday.

Karimnagar: The 88th birth anniversary of Telangana protagonist, Prof K Jayashankar was celebrated on a grand scale across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.

All sections of the society paid tributes to Jayashanakr by garlanding his statues and portraits. Ministers, MLCs, MLAs, and other public representatives participated in celebrations. Government officials including collectors, commissioner of police, SPs and others took part in celebrations in their respective offices.