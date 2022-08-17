‘Prominent Telugu Freedom Fighters’ exhibition at Shilparamam from Aug 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: A five-day photo exhibition on ‘Prominent Telugu Freedom Fighters’ is being held in the city at Shilparamam, Madhapur. Organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event kick started on Wednesday.

As a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav,’ the exhibition has been organised to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters and to make the younger generation aware of their contributions.

The photographs of Telugu freedom fighters with special focus on Telangana who worked relentlessly to secure the future of the nation and accession of the princely State of Hyderabad with the Indian Union such as Kumram Bheem, Chakali Ilamma, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu have been displayed as part of the exhibition.

Around 50 photographs have been put up in the exhibition which will be open from 10.30 am to 8 pm, till August 21.