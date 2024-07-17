Shilparamam to celebrate Guru Purnima with dance and tribute

From Kuchipudi to Bharatanatyam, students and their gurus will come together in a series of performances dedicated to this auspicious occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: Marking Guru Prurnima on July 21, Shilparamam in Madhapur and Uppal will resonate with the rhythm of traditional Indian dance as several events are set to honor the revered gurus of classical dance forms.

On July 20, ‘Guru Vandanam’ kicks off the celebrations with a vibrant Kuchipudi dance performance by the students of Kandula Kuchipudi Natyalayam. Under the expert guidance of Guru Ravi Kuchipudi, these young dancers will pay homage to their gurus at the Shilparamam amphitheater in Madhapur.

On July 21 at 6.30 pm, the amphitheater will host ‘Guru Dakshina,’ an event organized by the Kuchipudi dance school Abhinaya Vani Nritya Nikethan, dedicating a heartfelt ode to the gurus. A performance by Kathak Bells will be at amphitheatre on July 21.

Meanwhile, on July 20, Shilparamam in Uppal features disciples of Karanam Srivani as part of the “Nritya Neerajanam” series. This second edition of the event will be a tribute to Guru Sri Yeleswarapu Nageswara Sarma Garu, featuring performances by various Kuchipudi artists.

Following this, a Bharatanatyam recital by the students of the renowned dancer Vaidehi Subhash is scheduled for July 21 at 5.30 pm.

Additionally, a special Kuchipudi performance by the disciples of Challa Vedavalli Prasad is scheduled on July 28. This event, organized by Natya Veda, will take place at Shilparamam Madhapur.