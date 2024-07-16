Hyderabad: Cartoonist Sridhar to conduct workshop on cartooning

Eminent political cartoonist, Sridhar, who formerly worked in the Telugu daily ‘Eenadu’, is conducting a day-long workshop on political and non-political cartooning on July 21 at Shilparamam in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 04:28 PM

The workshop is being held in association with Shilparamam and its special officer G Kishan Rao and is open for everyone over the age of 15 years and interested in cartooning.

According to Sridhar, the workshop will involve creating and learning new techniques of political and non-political cartoons.

Interested people can reach out to 9398804284 for registration and additional information. The last date for registration is July 19.