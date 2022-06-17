MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad due to protest; details inside

Hyderabad: Due to agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railway (SCR) has on Friday cancelled MMTS services.
Nine services between Hyderabad to Lingampalli, eight services between Lingampalli to Hyderabad, 12 services between Falaknuma to Lingampalli, 13 services between Lingampalli to Falaknuma, and two services between Falaknuma to Hyderabad and Ramachandrapuram to Falaknuma have been cancelled.
Train numbers: 47135, 47138, 47133, 47137, 47140, 47132, 47136, 47139
Train numbers: 47108, 47111, 47110, 47114, 47120, 47109, 47112, 47118, 47119
Train numbers: 47157, 47160, 47167, 47165, 47216, 47214, 47161, 47207, 47155, 47158
Train numbers: 47181, 47188, 47189, 47186, 47212, 47182, 47184, 47159, 47179, 47183, 47185, 47217
Train number: 47201
Train number: 47177
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .