MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad due to protest; details inside

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:30 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Due to agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railway (SCR) has on Friday cancelled MMTS services.

Nine services between Hyderabad to Lingampalli, eight services between Lingampalli to Hyderabad, 12 services between Falaknuma to Lingampalli, 13 services between Lingampalli to Falaknuma, and two services between Falaknuma to Hyderabad and Ramachandrapuram to Falaknuma have been cancelled.

Cancellation of MMTS trains:

Lingampally to Hyderabad:

Train numbers: 47135, 47138, 47133, 47137, 47140, 47132, 47136, 47139

Hyderabad to Lingampally:

Train numbers: 47108, 47111, 47110, 47114, 47120, 47109, 47112, 47118, 47119

Falaknuma to Lingampally:

Train numbers: 47157, 47160, 47167, 47165, 47216, 47214, 47161, 47207, 47155, 47158

Lingampally to Falaknuma:

Train numbers: 47181, 47188, 47189, 47186, 47212, 47182, 47184, 47159, 47179, 47183, 47185, 47217

Falaknuma to Hyderabad:

Train number: 47201

Ramachandrapuram to Falaknuma:

Train number: 47177

