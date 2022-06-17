| One Killed Three Injured After Railway Police Open Fire On Agnipath Protesters In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:30 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: One person died and three others were injured after the railway police opened fire to control protestors at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

The Government Railway Police who had used lathi charge and force to disperse the protestors earlier had warned of opening fire as the protest did not die down.

With instructions from the superiors, the railway police personnel opened about 15 rounds of fire injuring a person. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead. Two police constables too were injured in the stone pelting.

Railway DG Sandeep Shandilya and other senior officials reached the spot and are monitoring the situation.

Tension continued to prevail in the Secunderabad Railway Station when several youngsters staged protest against the central government’s Armed Forces recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’.

Hundreds of protestors barged into the railway tracks and platforms damaging the food stalls, luggages, and partially torching three trains. Few two-wheelers too were set on fire. The signalling system was damaged and other railway property was damaged.

As the railway police reached the spot and started trying to disperse the protestors, they pelted stones on police personnel.

The government railway police are trying to pacify the protestors and clearing the crowd, who are protesting on the railway tracks.

The power supply to the railway station has been disconnected.

