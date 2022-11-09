Protest against VSP privatisation held in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of demonstrators who took out a rally opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant and demanded continuing it in the public sector were arrested near the steel plant gate at Kurmannapalem on Wednesday.

The protesters had planned to take the rally up to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation main office in the city and conduct a public meeting there. But the police overpowered them and whisked them away in vans.

The arrested include many leaders of the all-party trade unions who have been agitating against privatisation of the steel plant for the past two years.

Condemning the arrests, trade union leader J. Ayodhyaram said that the people would not keep quiet if the three lakh crore rupees worth Vizag steel plant is handed over on a platter to private parties. “The steel plant came into being as a result of sacrifices by many. Prime Minister Modi should make an announcement in Vizag that it would be continued in public sector,” he said.