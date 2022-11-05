Honour Killing: 16-year-old girl beaten to death by father in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

(Representational Image) A father allegedly beat his minor daughter to death for having a love affair in the city on Friday.

Visakhapatnam: A father allegedly beat his minor daughter to death for having a love affair in the city on Friday.

Varaprasad, father of 16-year-old Likhita Sree, who is an ambulance driver in Relli Veedhi, even posted a video on social media confessing that he beat her with his belt as she had an affair with a boy.

“My elder daughter had already eloped with her lover. Now, my younger daughter who studies in class 10 was also having a love affair with a boy in our area,” he said in the video. He also claimed that he had provided her with whatever she had asked and warned her not to talk with the boy and killed her when she disobeyed.

Police said that the body was sent to post-mortem and an FIR was registered in the case. Mahila Chetana, a women’s organisation in the city condemned the killing and demanded prompt action on Varaprasad whose wife also deserted him.

Though it was true that love affairs of minors caused embarrassment to parents, one had to act according to law, she pointed out.