Protest over attack on BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy leads to tension at Cyberabad CP Office

BRS leaders Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, party general secretary RS Praveen Kumar along with several supporters tried to meet Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 September 2024, 07:48 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders including Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, party general secretary RS Praveen Kumar along with several supporters tried to meet Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Thursday.

However, when the leaders attempted to meet the Commissioner, the security personnel stopped them. Angered by this, the leaders staged a protest demanding stringent action against the local ACP and Inspector who failed to protect Kaushik Reddy from being attacked.

They were further allowed to submit their representation to Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel Davis. The BRS leaders then staged a protest at the Commissionerate raising slogans against the government.

Meanwhile, on information that party leaders and supporters were coming to Hyderabad to take part in the protests, the city police have increased vigilance and security checks apart from check points.