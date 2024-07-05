Wait for ride in double-decker boat at Lower Manair Dam gets longer

Works still pending even after three and half years with Tourism Department allegedly not taking any initiative to complete them

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 5 July 2024, 01:22 PM

Karimnagar: Introduction of the double-decker boat at Lower Manair Dam boating point has been delayed and works are still pending even after three and half years. Tourism Department is allegedly not taking any initiative to complete the pending works.

Except for fixing of air conditioners, almost all works of the main portion of the boat are completed. Jetty (platform) is essential to for visitors to get into the boat. However, there is no jetty facility. The old jetty, which was used during the time of boat manufacturing, is completely damaged.

Tourism Department was reportedly not taking initiative to manufacture the jetty, which requires Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. As a result, the introduction of the double-decker boat has been delayed.

In order to provide an opportunity for tourists and locals to celebrate birthday parties and host other events, the Tourism Department decided to introduce a double-decker boat in LMD and ordered for the manufacture of the boat by spending Rs 1.13 crore.

The 120 seat capacity boat is designed to utilise multi purpose to celebrate parties as well as tour. Besides the 40 seats capacity dining hall on the ground floor, there will be 80 people seating capacity on the first floor of the boat.

Hyderabad-based firm, Hyderabad Boat Builders secured the contract to manufacture the boat. Though the works began in January 2021, they have not been completed even after three and half years.

Besides the Covid pandemic, lack of jetty for a long time and delay in inspection of India Register of Shipping (IRS) had somehow slow downed the works. Though all the hurdles were cleared, the works are going at snail’s speed due to negligence of the tourism department.

Sources said authorities had planned to inaugurate the boat temporarily a few days before the election code for Assembly elections was announced but in vain. The number of tourists visiting LMD has gone up in recent years since the project is always brimming with water following the completion of Kaleshwaram project. Visitors are showing interest to tour in waters by boarding in boats.

Besides two jetskys, a 20 seat capacity deluxe boat and four seat capacity speed boats are already available at LMD boating point. To add more facilities, the tourism department has decided to introduce double decker boat. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’,

L Satyam said that they were waiting for the boat during the last three and half years.

It is going to be a different experience for the local people and tourists to celebrate events in water by touring in a double decker boat. However, the works were still pending, he said.