CPI (M) demands Centre to stop auctioning of coal blocks in Telangana

A member of the party Durgam Dinakar said that it was unfair to auction the coal blocks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 06:06 PM

A member of the party Durgam Dinakar said that it was unfair to auction the coal blocks.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Members of CPI (M) staged a dharna demanding that the union government stop auctioning of coal mines, in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters on Friday.

A member of the party Durgam Dinakar said that it was unfair to auction the coal blocks. He stated that the SCCL was meant for mining coal without participating in an auction. He wanted the union government to allocate the Sravanapalli coal block in Mancherial district to the SCCL. He recalled that it had already auctioned four blocks of Telangana.

The members regretted that coal blocks were being auctioned even as G Kishan Reddy was union home minister for State coal ministry. Nothing would be left for the SCCL if the union government continued to auction coal blocks in the state. The Centre was pushing the coal major to a place where it would vanish soon.

The agitators lamented that eight legislators and eight MPs belonging to BJP from Telangana failed to prevent the union government in privatizing coal mines. The auctioning is nothing short of duping people of the State when the SCCL was supplying the mineral for cheaper rates and providing employment opportunities to thousands of locals.

They demanded the State government to move a resolution in Telangana Legislative Assembly allocating the coal blocks to the SCCL. Else, the party would launch a stir to protect the state-owned coal giant.

Members Godisela Kartheek, Jadav Rajender, Gedam Tikanand, Korenga Malasri and Jadi Thirupathi were present.