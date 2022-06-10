Protests demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal held in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 02:40 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Protests demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their alleged derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammed were held across the city on Friday.

A group of youngsters, after attending prayers at Mecca Masjid, took out a rally till Moghalpura fire station. They raised slogans demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Similar protests were held at Kalapather, Mehdipatnam, Chandrayangutta, Shaheennagar, Saidabad and other places in the city.

As a precautionary measure the police made elaborate security arrangements at various places including Charminar.

Senior police officials camped at Charminar and monitored the security arrangements.

