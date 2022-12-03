Protests erupt at UoH campus following alleged sexual harassment on foreign woman student

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:33 AM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Protests erupted on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Saturday following alleged sexual harassment on a foreign woman student by the university professor.

A large number of students led by the Students Union gathered at the University’s Main gate demanding justice for the victim and wanted immediate suspension of the professor.

The protesting students alleged that despite the severity of the issue, the university officials ignored their calls on December 2 when the alleged incident took place on the campus and the student community gathered in support of the student the entire night. Meanwhile, the university officials said a meeting has been convened on the alleged issue.

Earlier, the student who is a native of Thailand alleged that the professor had been sexually harassing her for quite some time. Based on a complaint, the Gachibowli police are verifying the facts.