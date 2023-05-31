PSTU invites applications for academic year 2023-24

Admissions in PSTU will be made to various subjects such as Sculpture & Painting, Design, Library, Music, and Theatre.

By varun keval Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) is inviting applications for PG, UG, PG Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate programs in various subjects for the academic year 2023-24.

Admissions will be made to various subjects such as Sculpture & Painting, Design, Library, Music, Theatre, Dance, Folk, Telugu, History, Tourism, Linguistics, Journalism, Astrology, and Yoga.

For more details, interested candidates can visit http://www.pstucet.org/

According to the Registrar, Prof. Battu Ramesh, the last date for submission of applications is June 17 and the same with a late fee is June 30.