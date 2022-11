Telugu University invites applications for admissions into Magic course

Hyderabad: Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) has invited applications for admissions to one-year diploma in Magic course for the academic year 2022-23.

The university is starting regular evening batches from 5 pm to 7 for this course which is open for those who passed Class X. There is no upper age limit. Interested candidates can apply directly at the Folk department, PSTU, Nampally, Hyderabad on or before November 10. For further details, contact 9059794553.