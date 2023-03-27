Hyderabad: Telugu University all set to shift to new campus

Will commence operations from Bachupally campus spread over 100 acres this academic year

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:45 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: The Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University is all set to commence operations from its new campus, which is spread across 100 acres in Bachupally from the next academic year. Towards this, the university has started the shifting process by partly moving the library from the present campus in Nampally. The shifting process will gain pace after the completion of the examinations, which are scheduled between May 1 and 10, while the classes will conclude on April 30.

“The university will be shifting to the new campus in Bachupally in the summer break and a fresh academic year will commence in the new campus. Inauguration of the new campus will be in June,” Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Vice Chancellor Prof Thangeda Kishen Rao told Telangana Today.

The university will be offering all the PG and PhD programmes from its new campus and the present campus in Nampally will be used for offering postgraduate diploma, certificate,s and other evening courses. The administration will continue to rent out its auditorium on the Nampally campus.

Established through an Act of legislation in 1985, the University was provided 100 acres of government land in Bachupally in 2002. However, the development of the campus was delayed as the allotted land had huge rocks and boulders. While the university administration planned to shift to the new campus for the last Ugadi, the plan could not materialize due to a few pending works.

So far, on given the land, the university administration has established an administrative block, library, Fine Arts College, and hostels meant for both men and women on 30 acres of land. The boy’s hostel can accommodate more than 500 students and the girl’s hostel over 250.

The Telugu University which has been using the Triveni Hostel of Osmania University (OU) for providing accommodation to its students will hand it back to the OU. To help its employees commute to the new campus, the University administration has decided to provide bus facilities for a period of one year.