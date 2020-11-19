PSU unions extend support to TRS in GHMC polls

TRS extended complete support to the nationwide general strike call given by the employees and workers unions on November 26

Hyderabad: BSNL and LIC employees’ unions extended their support to TRS in the ensuing GHMC polls in the wake of Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s assurance that the TRS will stand by the employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and unite non-NDA political parties to fight against the BJP’s anti-people’s policies.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with the employees and workers of BSNL and LIC here on Thursday, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the Narendra Modi government was trying to weaken the PSUs and sell them to corporate companies putting the future of lakhs of employees in jeopardy. He said though the BSNL was providing mobile network connectivity in remote places of the country, the Centre was denying them an opportunity to provide 5G services and was supporting private mobile operators to offer the 5G services.

“The Centre is also trying to privatise LIC and other PSUs as well as the Railways which are serving people of the country with a service motto,” he said.

BSNL Employees Union leaders Sampath Rao, Sambasiva Rao, Sushil Kumar, and Chandramouli, LIC Employees Union leaders Clement Das, Tirupathaiah, Adish Reddy, Rajender Babu, Mehboob, and TRS Karmika wing in-charge Roop Singh and other leaders were present.

