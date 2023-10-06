pTron India to expand its facility in Hyderabad

pTron currently has 350 employees working out of a 35,000 sqft assembly unit in Nacharam and it will be enhanced to an 80,000 sqft unit.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 07:11 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: City-based pTron India, market leader in entry-level True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, has announced here on Friday that the company will be expanding its facility in Hyderabad soon.

pTron currently has 350 employees working out of a 35,000 sqft assembly unit in Nacharam and it will be enhanced to an 80,000 sqft unit, along with an enhancement in the workforce which will go up from the current numbers to about 1000 in a year’s time, announced the company’s founder and CEO Ameen Khawaja.

As part of the expansion plans, the company will also start manufacturing its own PCVs and plastic shells used in producing their products, while continuing the assembly units which produce the company’s ear buds, neck bands and smart watches. The new unit will facilitate the manufacturing of sound bars, speakers and party speakers.

Speaking with Telangana Today, Ameen Khawaja, citing the recent International Data Corporation (IDC) report said that pTron ranks number 3 in the audio category with a 5.5% market share for the same across the country.

“pTron has also consistently ranked No .1 in the entry-level True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and Bluetooth speakers categories in terms of sales,” the CEO of the company said.

New products for festive season

pTron has also launched two new products, the Reflect Pro and Zenbuds One for the festive season. Exuding confidence in the quality and the durability of their products, the company is offering a one-year product warranty on both the new launches.

They are also offering their product – Bassbuds Duo at Rs. 499 ahead of the Dasara- Diwali festive season.