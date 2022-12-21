Public hearing on power tariff, revenue requirement, true-up charges in February

January 31 will be the last date for written objections on ARR and tariff proposals and power purchase true-up charges proposals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: A public hearing on the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR), Retail Supply Tariff (RST) and Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) for the year 2023-24 and Power Purchase True-Up charges for the year 2016-17 to 2022-23 will be held on February 22 and 24 respectively.

The hearing will be on the proposals submitted to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission by the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) and the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TSSPDCL). The hearing of the Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) will be held on February 20.

According to the schedule released by the TSERC on Wednesday, hearing on the ARR/RST of the Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS), Sircilla, will be held from 10.30 am on February 20 at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Sircilla. The hearing of TSNPDCL will be held on February 22 at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Hanamkonda, from 10.30 am. Similarly, hearing on the ARR and RST of TSSPDCL will be held on February 24 at the TSGENCO auditorium in GTS colony, Erragadda.

The two power distribution companies of Telangana, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL, have claimed true-up charges of Rs.12,015 crore for the period from 2016-17 to 2022-23 to be collected from consumers of different categories by submitting separate petitions before the TSERC.