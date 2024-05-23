| Hyderabad Power Cuts Due To Tree Trimming Works In Saifabad

Following are the regions that will be impacted by the tree trimming activity:

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 06:10 PM

Hyderabad: With the upcoming monsoon season, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in Saifabad division will undertake tree trimming activity on Friday.

11 am to 12:30 pm: Brand Factory feeder

Areas covered: Himayat Nagar Brand Factory area, Street Nos. 6, 7, and 8 areas, Akshaya hotel lane, Itikyala Satya Narayana lane

12:30 pm to 2:00 pm: 11kv Himayat Nagar feeder

Areas covered: Himayat Nagar street numbers 5 and 6 areas, part of Domalguda area, Vasu Medical Hall area, areas behind Galaxy Hotel back

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm: 11kv APPSC feeder

Areas covered: Malakunta area, Patel Nagar area, part of Exhibition area, APHB colony area, Manoranjan complex area

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: 11kv LB Stadium feeder

Areas covered: Intermediate Board office area, Latha Talkies area, Ek Minar mosque area, Nampally Railway station area, Chenetha Bhavan area