Consumers not being charged excess: Discom

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:14 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Do you think that you are pushed into a higher slab of power rates, just because the meter reader recorded the power consumption four or five days late? While many believe that the late reading of the meter, would force the consumer to be pushed into a higher slab, power distribution authorities vehemently deny the charge and assert that a consumer is billed on the average consumption for 30 or 31 days whenever the meter reading is delayed.

TSSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy explains that the power bill is calculated only for 30/31 days, even though the meter reading is done late. “No excess bill is being collected from consumers. All claims about it are false and misleading,” he asserted.

