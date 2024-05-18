TSSPDCL responds to Chenchugudem hamlet polling boycott reports

The residents also tried to boycott polling for Lok Sabha elections due to multiple issues, among which power interruptions was only one

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: The TSSPDCL, while responding to reports in a section of the media on some villages of Chenchugudem in Nagarkurnool boycotting polling on May 13, said the power supply was restored immediately.

There are about 50 houses in Chenchugudem hamlet, Ambagari village, Kollapur mandal. Electricity connections were given to these houses and meters were installed by the department in November 2019. But the electricity meters were removed by the residents and the power supply was taken by direct tapping on LT lines, due to which supply was being interrupted regularly because of winds and rain. TSSPDCL staff were attending regularly and rectifying as and when the interruptions occur, the Superintending Engineer (Operations), Nagarkurnool said in a statement issued here.

Further, from midnight on May 12 to early hours of May 13, the supply was interrupted due to heavy gale and rain. TSSPDCL staff reached the village to restore the supply but the residents did not allow the staff, the SE, said.

The residents also tried to boycott polling for Lok Sabha elections due to multiple issues, among which power interruptions was only one. Later, the MRO concerned along with ADE / Op/ Kollapur and AE / Op/ Kollapur convinced the residents and made them cast their votes. The power supply was also restored immediately, he said.

“As this area falls under Model Code of Conduct imposed due to MLC elections, the Gruhajyothi scheme was not extended to the households of this village during the launch. Therefore after removal of Model Code of Conduct, eligible households will be covered under Gruhajyothi scheme,” he added.