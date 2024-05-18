Orders issued to replace TSSPDCL with TGSPDCL

The CMD directed all the chief general managers, Joint Secretaries and all the superintendent engineers to change the abbreviated name of the company from TSSPDCL to TGSPDCL.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 08:42 PM

Hyderabad: In the wake of the State government issuing orders to replace all references to “TS” with “TG” in the nomenclature of all State PSUs, Agencies, Autonomous Institutions and other government bodies, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing director Musharraf Faruqui on Saturday directed company officials to replace the abbreviated form of the company from TSSPDCL to TGSPDCL and also to use the revised logo in all official documents.

The CMD directed all the chief general managers, Joint Secretaries and all the superintendent engineers to change the abbreviated name of the company from TSSPDCL to TGSPDCL.