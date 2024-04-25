FSSAI inspects Kothapet fruit market

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Task Force Team on Thursday conducted inspections at Kothapet Fruit Market and identified three vendors who were ripening a part of their product by directly wrapping them with ethylene cellulose.

The total worth of the fruits ripened this way was Rs. 55,000.

Fruits weighing 150 kg, 200 kg, and 200 kg were seized from three different godowns.

Along with issuing notices to the vendors, adjudication cases will also be filed against them.