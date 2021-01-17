Pugmarks trigger ‘leopard scare’ in village in Sircilla

Vemulawada Range Forest Range Officer M Venugopal said the pug marks were of dogs after careful study of the ‘pug marks’ on the ground

Vemulawada: Pug marks of a ‘wild animal’ spotted near Marupaka of Vemulawada urban mandal on Sunday triggered panic among the villagers but it turned out to a false alarm.

Villagers, who were on their way to agriculture fields in the morning, found the pug marks on the outskirts of the village and believing it to be of a leopard, they informed the forest officials who visited the spot and measured the pug marks.

Vemulawada Range Forest Range Officer M Venugopal said the pug marks were of dogs after careful study of the ‘pug marks’ on the ground.

On Saturday, they found pugmarks of a wild animal in between Marupaka and Ramannapet villages. Tom-Tom was announced in two villages asking the people to be alert in the wake of the leopard movement. Wild animals were emerging out from nearby hillocks and returning back to their hideouts after finishing hunting. Since leopards were not man-eaters, there was no threat to humans from them, he informed and asked the people not to tease wild animals if they found them.

When asked that a leopard that escaped from Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal village recently came here, Venugopal said both were different ones. It may be recalled here that a leopard fell in agriculture well in the outskirts of Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal on January 13.

However, it climbed up with the help of a ladder arranged by forest officials and flew from the spot before a rescue team from Hyderabad and a cage from Mancherial reached the spot.

