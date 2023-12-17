Pump water into Ranganayaka Sagar to meet Yasangi irrigation needs: Harish Rao

Harish Rao handed over the letter to Uttam Kumar Reddy in the State Assembly on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao has written a letter to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy requesting him to pump in water from the Mid Manair dam to the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district to meet the irrigation needs of farmers in Siddipet.

Harish Rao handed over the letter to Uttam Kumar Reddy in the State Assembly on Saturday.

Also Read Officials debunk misinformation surrounding Annaram barrage seepage

Since the reservoir, built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), has just 1.5 TMCft of water now, Rao said it would not be possible to release the water from it for irrigation needs.

He urged the Irrigation Minister to issue directions to officials to pump in another 1.5TMC ft of water so that officials at Ranganayaka Sagar could release the water to the field through canals.

He also informed Uttam Kumar Reddy that farmers were getting irrigation under the project for the last three seasons. The reservoir had over 70,000 acres of ayacut. Irrigation officials were filling 41 minor irrigation tanks to brim through the left canal alone last year.