Officials debunk misinformation surrounding Annaram barrage seepage

Irrigation department officials deny seepage reports at Annaram (Saraswati) barrage of KLIS, asserting its robust design and construction with proper materials and techniques to withstand potential threats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Irrigation authorities have debunked reports doing rounds on social media projecting as if there was a leakage in Annaram Barrage and asserted that it was neither a ‘bunga’ nor leakage as erroneously described in reports, but “seepage which is normal in permeable foundations”. Officials have also asserted that they noticed “fresh water coming out which is in permissible limits and that no sand was coming out of it”.

In a note circulated to the media, authorities said routine maintenance work was being carried out at Annaram Barrage, which has an FRL of 119m with 66 gates. The barrage has the capacity of 10.87 TMC. They said videos circulated on social media incorrectly depicted the standard procedure to manage normal seepage water as a leakage issue terming it “Bunga.” Officials sought to debunk these reports, highlighting the difference between normal seepage and leakage.

The note said Irrigation Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) Ravi Chandra had been stationed at Annaram Barrage since morning to oversee the routine maintenance work of arresting the seepage at adjacent to end sill of barrage (gate no 38). On Tuesday, about 20 congress workers unauthorized entered the truncation level walkway gate, came to gate 38 and took some videos and photos which were circulated on social media describing the water seepage as ‘bunga’/ leakage.

Project Executive Engineer (EE) Yadagiri clarified that the engineers were engaged in routine maintenance work to arrest seepage water by placing sandbags at the 38th vent, a standard procedure in managing permeable foundation conditions. He further stressed that the seepage observed was within permissible limits with no sand discharge, hence indicating no structural concerns with the barrage.

The officials pointed out that as long as the seepage remained within permissible limits and there was no carriage of soil or sand particles, the situation was deemed safe. The maintenance work was initiated promptly after the seepage was observed by field engineers three days ago, as part of the protective measures.

As an additional precautionary measure, the storage levels in both Annaram and Sundilla barrages were being reduced, officials added.