Congress, BJP pushed beedi workers life into crisis: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 09:24 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress and BJP had pushed the lives of beedi workers into crisis. Addressing an election rally in Dubbak town on Saturday, Harish Rao said the BJP government had imposed a 28 percent GST on beedi sales.

Since there were many beedi workers in the Dubbak area, many lost the work due to the decisions of both the national parties wqith the Congress not initiating any step to help them.

Beedi workers earlier used to get work for 25 days a month but they were now getting work barely for 10 to 12 days.

The BRS government had protected the interests of the beedi workers, he said, recalling that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given Rs.2,000 pension for beedi workers.

The BJP government at the Centre had made working for 30 years mandatory for beedi workers to get their PF pension. However, the Centre did not realise that it could not be possible to work for 30 years.

Thanking the Dubbak people for voting for BRS in assembly elections, Rao has said the Congress had cheated the people by making false promises. Harish Rao also addressed election rallies in Bhumpally and Narayanraopet.