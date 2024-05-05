Harish Rao asks Rahul Gandhi to apologize for lying

Addressing a press conference in Siddipet on Sunday, Harish Rao said Congress leaders were making Rahul Gandhi lie by sharing false information with him.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of Telangana for lying about the implementation of the six guarantees.

Condemning the statements of Gandhi, he said Gandhi had lied through his teeth by saying that they had implemented all the six guarantees while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was clapping to his speech.

Demanding a white paper on the implementation of six guarantees, he said Gandhi had said that the Telangana government was depositing Rs2,500 in women’s bank accounts every month under the Maha Lakshmi scheme. Terming Gandhi’s speech completely misleading, Harish Rao said Gandhi did not know what was happening in Telangana.

The ruling Congress should reveal who had written his speech. Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had vowed that they would take responsibility for the implementation of schemes during their speeches ahead of the assembly elections, he said Rahul Gandhi was now lying on the implementation.

The former Minister also suggested to the women of the State to question Congress leaders coming to their villages on when and where they had deposited the amount and why they could not get it.

He also said he was ready for an open debate at the Basheerbagh Press Club on the implementation of the six guarantees with Revanth Reddy.