Punitive action against violators: Mahesh Bhagwat

Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have 46 checkposts in place across the Commissionerate for ensuring strict implementation of the night curfew. These are apart from patrol mobiles and Blue Colts.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said those who violated the curfew would be punished under sections of the Disaster Management Act and IPC, while a a fine of Rs.1,000 would continue to be imposed on those not wearing face masks.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar too issued orders on implementation of the night curfew in the commissionerate.

“During this part of the year, last time, the situation seemed better. But now, there is a sharp rise in cases each day. This is a matter of concern. Unless it is utmost important, I urge citizens not to step out of the house and put themselves and their dear ones into risk,” Sajjanar said, adding that those caught violating the curfew order or Covid guidelines, would face cases and their vehicles too would be seized.

