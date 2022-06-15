Punjab revenue delegation appreciates Dharani portal for transparency, accountability

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:51 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A delegation of revenue officials from Punjab was all praises over conceptualisation and implementation of the Dharani website. They said the portal was an advanced initiative to bring transparency and accountability in maintaining land records.

The delegation comprising Revenue and Rehabilitation Secretary and Roopnagar division commissioner Manvesh Singh Sidhu, Punjab Land Records Society (PLRS) advisor Narinder Singh Sangha, Mohali district revenue officer Pardeep Singh Bains, visited Telangana to study the functioning of the Dharani portal. They interacted with Electronic Services Delivery (ESD) commissioner and Telangana State Technology Services managing director GT Venkateshwar Rao.

On the occasion, Venkateshwar Rao explained to them about how Dharani project was implemented, starting with Land Records Updation Programme (LRUP), issue of Pattadar Passbooks and development of Dharani application. Dharani provides citizen-friendly, discretion free land records, fraud proof and tamper proof land records with instantaneous registration and mutation etc. Most of the features of Dharani were introduced for the first time in the country.

Later, the team visited Tahasildar office at Shamshabad to understand the functioning of the Dharani at field level.