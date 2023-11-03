Tirupati: Devotees to get caution deposit refunds within an hour of vacating room

Reddy added that some devotees are calling the call centers and sending emails to the authorities without verifying this information. He urged devotees to check their bank statements and contact the authorities only if the entire caution deposit amount is not refunded.

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy announced on Friday that devotees who booked rooms using UPI will receive their caution deposit refund within an hour of vacating the room. Those who made transactions through credit or debit cards will receive their refunds within 3 to 7 working days.

