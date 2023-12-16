Pact with Jana Sena intact in AP, avers Purandeswari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Eluru: BJP state president D. Purandeswari clarified here on Saturday that her party’s electoral pact with the Jana Sena Party of Pawan Kalyan is intact in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing party workers at Dandamudi in the district here, she pointed out that JSP did not say anywhere that it had severed its relations with the BJP and the electoral alliances would be decided only by the BJP high command.

On the capital issue, she said that the Centre had given funds to Amaravati and declared in the Parliament that the latter was the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“The Central projects are being built on a brisk note. I will visit Polavaram shortly and every paisa for construction of Polavaram is released by the Centre,” she pointed out. Regardaing the prospects in the elections, Purandeswari said the party was being prepared to face the polls and was also fighting against fake votes which was taken to the notice of the Election Commission.

Stating that the Centre had allotted one lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna in Eluru district alone, she demanded a white paper on the houses constructed by the YSR Congress Party government.