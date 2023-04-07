‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Is the poster leaked?

Minutes after makers of the blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ released a glimpse of its sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ on Friday, an image – claimed to be the film’s leaked poster – is doing the rounds across social media platforms.

The alleged poster features lead actor Allu Arjun in a dramatic avatar where he can be seen dressed in a traditional south-Indian sari with a lemon garland around his neck. In the image, he wears bangles, rings, multiple necklaces, and even a desi waist belt that women wear with traditional clothes.

What captures the most attention, however, is not his clothes but his facial makeup. Think of a potharaju and kathakali dancer’s makeup routine perfectly blended into one look. With a bindi that looks like Shiva’s third eye and the most dramatic eye makeup, his beard and the scary look on his face are a constant.

Although he sports rather feminine attire, he looks far from a woman. With a gun in his hand and a standing posture that screams masculinity, this image of Allu Arjun will be one to remember.

“I said many times, I am telling again Allu Arjun going to be the biggest superstar of India .Mark my words, he has that desire n talent to achieve it (sic),” wrote one Twitter user.

However, putting to rest the rumours surrounding the “leaked poster”, the icon star himself shared the first-look poster on his Twitter handle and captioned it as: “#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!! (sic).”

The actor and the makers received appreciation from moviegoers for the heads-turning look in the poster, which is sure to build up on Pushpa’s earlier success.

