PV Sindhu lauds Neeraj Chopra after World Athletics gold

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold at the World Championship and Sindhu was all praise for the champion athlete

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Indian badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Tuesday lauded Neeraj Chopra who scripted history by bagging gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The javelin thrower became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold at the World Championship and Sindhu was all praise for the champion athlete. Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event, where she has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Centuary Mattresses in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Sindhu said, “It is a great achievement. I welcome him as a world champion. He did extremely well to win the gold. I congratulate him.”

Speaking about her next goal, Sindhu, who has been struggling of late with form, said she will prepare hard for the next tournaments. “Yes, I have back-to-back tournaments. Every tournament is important and I will prepare well for them.”

PV Sindhu also revealed that sleep is an important aspect of any athlete’s life after a rigorous training and Centuary Mattresses is one such brand that realises it and works for a healthier India.

