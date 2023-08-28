‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar shares special message for ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra

India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar commended India's first-ever gold medal winner at the World Athletics Championships.

By ANI Updated On - 02:48 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

New Delhi: India’s iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar commended India’s first-ever gold medal winner at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win Gold at Budapest.

Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m. “India’s first-ever gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It’s a historic milestone for Indian sports.

May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent India,” Sachin on Monday took to X, formerly known as Twitter.

India’s first-ever gold🥇at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It's a historic milestone for Indian sports. May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent 🇮🇳. @Neeraj_chopra1pic.twitter.com/hMeZLUrpNM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2023

Tendulkar’s former teammate Virender Sehwag congratulated the Golden Boy in his unique style. “Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues,” Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues .pic.twitter.com/9TOFl4P6uM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2023

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir summed up Neeraj’s success in a few words, “Gold for our diamond!”

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh extended wishes and wrote, “Neeraj Chopra making us all proud .. first indian to win multiple world athletics championships medals.. Keep rocking”

Neeraj chopra making us all 🇮🇳 proud .. first indian to win multiple world athletics championships medals.. Keep rocking @Neeraj_chopra1 🫡👏🤎 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 28, 2023

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a special message for the 25-year-old and wrote, “We all love Gold but Neeraj Chopra Adores it’s entire nation is proud of you brother.”

We all love Gold but Neeraj Chopra Adores it… entire nation is proud of you brother @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/DcZNWPtVs0 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 28, 2023

India’s experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Making India proud! Congratulations on winning the gold at the World Athletics Championships.”

Making India proud! Congratulations on winning the gold at the World Athletics Championships @Neeraj_chopra1 bhai 🇮🇳🫡🥇 pic.twitter.com/jnucNiJPPo — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 28, 2023

Neeraj will return to lead India’s medal hopes in the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The Asian Games will mark Neeraj’s final major competition of this year.