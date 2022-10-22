PVNR statue unveiled in Sydney, Telugus laud KCR’s efforts

With the former Prime Minister's statue being unveiled in Sydney, Telugus in Australia are appreciating Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for ensuring PVNR got his due, not just in India, but overseas as well.

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao’s statue was unveiled at Homebush Park in Sydney on Saturday.

The statue, sanctioned and installed under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was unveiled by Strathfield Mayor Mathew Blackmore in the presence of Narasimha Rao’s daughter and Telangana MLC Vani Devi. Strathfield Councillor Sandya Reddy, TRS (BRS) NRI global coordinator and PV Narasimha Rao Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee member Mahesh Bigala and others were present.

“Despite the Congress party failing to show minimum respect to a leader who served the party for decades, Chandrashekhar Rao has ensured that PVNR’s legacy lives on, not just in India but overseas as well,” TRS Australia president Kasarla Nagender Reddy said, adding that the Telangana Chief Minister’s tribute to Narasimha Rao was a symbol of honour in contemporary politics.

Nagender Reddy also expressed hope that Chandrashekhar Rao would emerge an undisputed leader on the national political landscape.

A large number of people from Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, among others attended the unveiling of the statue in Sydney, with a meeting also held later at Strathfield Town Hall to commemorate Narasimha Rao and his contribution towards the development of India.