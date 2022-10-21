Telangana Congress a divided house

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:41 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: As the ruling TRS and BJP are intensifying their electioneering for the Munugode bypoll , the Congress, on the other hand, finds itself in complete disarray and appears to have thrown in the towel.

A day after TPCC president Revanth Reddy said conspiracies were being hatched by the party leaders to dethrone him from the post, call recordings of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy appealing to local Congress leaders to ensure his brother and BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy’s victory, have yet again exposed internal conflicts among leaders in the party.

Till recently, Revanth Reddy had boasted of the Congress party winning the Munugode bypoll convincingly. But on Thursday night, addressing the media, the TPCC president admitted that he was being cornered and a few leaders from the party were involved in a larger conspiracy of ensuring Congress party’s defeat in the by-election.

“I am being cornered. Plots are being hatched to ensure the party’s defeat and dethrone me from the TPCC president post,” said Revanth Reddy turning emotional. Even before the party leaders could come to terms with the TPCC president’s charges, Bhongir MP’s reported phone calls to some leaders on Friday, bared the poor state of affairs in the party.

Despite being the Congress party’s star campaigner, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy declared that he will not campaign for the party in the bypoll. Taking a dig at the TPCC leadership, he also said ‘home guards’ do not matter and senior officers would manage the party’s victory.

Call recordings of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to Congress leaders in Munugode stating that he was going to be the next TPCC president, has only made things tougher for the Congress party to win the election. This is not the first time, a similar conversation of the MP reportedly with the husband of a Congress MPTC a fortnight ago, too surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, senior leaders in the party have found fault with the Bhongir MP over the call recordings, which have gone viral on social media. Former Minister Mohd Shabbir Ali said the issue would be discussed at a special meeting involving all the senior leaders.