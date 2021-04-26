‘Pvt hospitals under lot of pressure amid second wave’

Despite patients not needing ICU care, their families are putting a lot of pressure demanding ICU beds, which eventually impacts needy patients,” said TSHA president Dr Bhaskar Rao

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: President of Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Association (TSHA), Dr B Bhaskar Rao, on Monday said that the second wave of the Covid pandemic has created a critical situation by putting a lot of pressure on the health infrastructure not only in Telangana but also across the Country.

“At the moment, the situation is very critical due to Covid second wave. There could be a possibility that we may witness subsequent third, fourth and even a fifth wave of Covid pandemic. Private hospitals are under a lot of stress. People are in panic state of mind due to the pandemic. Despite patients not needing ICU care, their families are putting a lot of pressure demanding ICU beds, which eventually impacts needy patients,” Dr Bhaskar Rao during a talk on the present state of Covid pandemic said.

Unrealistic demands from panicked families have become a major reason for shortage of ventilators across private hospitals, he said. “Please allow the doctor to decide whether the patient needs hospital care or home isolation. Do not pressurise private hospitals for beds,” he said.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, who is also the MD of KIMS Hospitals, advised general public to opt for health insurance, which are covering the cost of treatment of Covid patients. “Health insurance will provide a lot of financial relief to patients and their families,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .